LiAngelo & LaMelo Ball 1st Lithuania Hoops Sesh ... with LaVar!

1/4/2018 9:49 AM PST

LiAngelo & LaMelo Ball: 1st Lithuania Hoops Sesh ... with LaVar!

Breaking News

The Ball fam is officially ballin' out in Lithuania.

A day after getting MOBBED by photogs at the airport ... LiAngelo and LaMelo are tearin' it up at a private hoops sesh on BC Vytautas﻿' home court -- with LaVar on commentary!! 

Gelo's throwin' down 1-handed hammers, Melo's making it rain from deep ... and dad's hyping 'em up like the dude from the AND1 mixtapes.

If you're wondering where their teammates are -- this doesn't look like an official practice ... just the guys gettin' in some extra work. 

Bonus: the Big Baller’s already trying to speak Lithuanian! Trying to ...

@lavar has started learning some Lithuanian words already 😁 #BCVytautas

A post shared by BC Vytautas (@bcvytautas) on

