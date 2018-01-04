Odell Beckham Hits L.A. Nightclub ... In Shorts

Breaking News

Don't try this at home, kids ... you won't get in the club.

But dress codes don't seem to matter for Odell Beckham -- who rocked shorts to one of the hottest nightspots in Hollywood on Thursday ... and still got the V.I.P. treatment.

The NY Giants superstar hit up Warwick in West Hollywood -- sporting shorts and a sweatshirt ... and witnesses tell us he slipped in the backdoor of the place.

Inside the club, the place was packed with big sports stars -- including Von Miller and OKC Thunder players.

Bet they were wearing pants, though ...