French Montana I'm Stoked Khloe's Pregnant!!!

French Montana clearly harbors no ill will or hard feelings after his breakup with Khloe Kardashian, because he couldn't be happier she's having a baby.

We got French Thursday night in West Hollywood at Poppy, and he didn't hesitate to express his joy over Khloe's pregnancy.

French and Khloe started dating in May 2014 and it lasted only a few months. It looks like he's starting to date Evelyn Lozada.

Khloe's due in early April.