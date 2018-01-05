Ex-Patriots TE Jermaine Wiggins There's No Breakup ... It's All Lies!

EXCLUSIVE

He personally knows all 3 guys ... and now former Patriots tight end Jermaine Wiggins says reports of trouble between Brady, Belichick and Kraft should be met with "both middle fingers up."

Wiggins not only won Super Bowl XXXVI with the Pats -- but he still does sports radio in Boston and is very close with the Patriots organization.

So, we asked what his thoughts were on the ESPN report about drama and dissension in New England ... and Wiggins slammed it with the velocity of a Gronk spike.