Jesse Williams Schooled By Brazilian Kids in Soccer

Jesse Williams is better at playing doctor than he is at soccer, because he could barely keep up in a pickup game with a bunch of Brazilian kids half his size.

The "Grey's Anatomy" star is down in Rio and Thursday he decided to hit up a favela to try his feet at the beautiful game. It was awesome ... for the locals. You gotta see the moves the little guys dropped on Jesse ... putting the ball between his legs at least twice. Nutmeg!

He eventually had to go shirtless as he worked up a sweat ... so, there's something for Jesse's fans!

No shame in losing to these kids, though. For all we know, he was playing the next Neymar.