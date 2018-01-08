Bam Margera Fam, Friends Working Together To Get Him to Rehab

Bam Margera's Family, Friends Working on Getting Him Into Rehab

Bam Margera's inner circle is taking immediate steps to get him help after his DUI arrest over the weekend ... by actively seeking out a rehab center for him.

TMZ broke the story ... Bam was arrested Sunday morning in L.A. after cops say they smelled alcohol on his breath. We spoke with Bam's mother, April Margera, who tells us Bam had been doing better with his alcoholism over the past 8 months, and was seeing a zen healer as well as a therapist ... but fell off the wagon this weekend.

She also says he's been angry with himself since the episode, and seems receptive to rehab. April adds ... she and Bam's pal, Johnny Schillereff -- who 's CEO of Element Skateboards -- are working together to find a treatment facility ... possibly in Cali or Arizona.

April also says Bam has been telling the family that he feels immense pressure when people say "Bam is sober" ... because he struggles with his mental health and addiction every day.

We're told Bam was originally in L.A. to shoot a TV show this week ... unclear if he still plans to move forward with it at this point, though.