Candice Swanepoel, Doutzen Kroes Show Off Extra Bump In Brazil

Models Candice Swanepoel and Doutzen Kroes are on vacation in Bahia, Brazil together and still bringing their VS A-game to the beach even with a bun in the oven.
The on-hiatus VS and former VS model are no strangers to posing in the sand in tiny bikinis and over the weekend, they both did it with a ton of arm candy.
Swaenpoel brought her son along for the ride, while Douzten was there with DJ/husband Sunnery James. Sure, that may sound like a buzzkill ... until you see them in their bikinis.
Swaenpoel announced in December she was pregnant again, but no word on when she's due.