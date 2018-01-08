Candice Swanepoel, Doutzen Kroes We Can Make Anything Look Hot in Brazil

Candice Swanepoel, Doutzen Kroes Show Off Extra Bump In Brazil

Models Candice Swanepoel and Doutzen Kroes are on vacation in Bahia, Brazil together and still bringing their VS A-game to the beach even with a bun in the oven.

The on-hiatus VS and former VS model are no strangers to posing in the sand in tiny bikinis and over the weekend, they both did it with a ton of arm candy.

Swaenpoel brought her son along for the ride, while Douzten was there with DJ/husband Sunnery James. Sure, that may sound like a buzzkill ... until you see them in their bikinis.

Swaenpoel announced in December she was pregnant again, but no word on when she's due.