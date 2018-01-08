Celine Dion Canceled Show Due To Virus

Celine Dion Canceled Vegas Show Due To Virus, Expected to Return Tuesday

EXCLUSIVE

Celine Dion had to cancel her Vegas concert Saturday because, like many Americans right now, she's sick at home battling a nasty virus.

We're told the virus was serious enough to warrant a visit from the doctor. She was unable to sing clearly Saturday and was faced with no alternative, so she pulled the plug on the show and has been resting and on medication ever since.

Celine's generally known for toughing it through performances. She doesn't like canceling because so many people fly from out of town to see her perform.

There was a rumor Celine got hurt Friday night when a drunk fan got onstage and hugged her, but we're told that's not true.

Our Celine sources tell us she'll visit with her doctor Monday, and if all goes well she plans to be back onstage Tuesday night.