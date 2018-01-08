Gwyneth Paltrow & Brad Falchuk So Damn Goop-y To Announce Engagement

Gwyneth Paltrow's Engagement to Brad Falchuk, Super Goop-y

Breaking News

Gwyneth Paltrow is ready to consciously couple again -- aka get married -- and she's splashed the news all over her magazine.

Gwyneth and director Brad Falchuk posed arm-in-arm for the cover of the latest issue of "Goop" ... with the headline "In Deep."

The "Glee" co-creator and GP said they "feel incredibly lucky to have come together at this juncture in our lives, when our collective successes and failures can serve as building blocks for a healthy and happy relationship."

This is will be the second marriage for both. Gywneth and Chris Martin's divorce was finalized in 2016. She started dating Brad shortly after the initial 2014 split from Chris.