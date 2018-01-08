Johnny Manziel Gives Deadline to CFL Team ... Pay Me Or Else!

Johnny Manziel Gives Deadline to CFL Team: Pay Me Or Else!

Johnny Manziel's agent says the QB is actively negotiating a contract to play with the CFL's Hamilton Tiger-Cats -- and he's giving them a Jan. 31 deadline ... or he's moving on.

"Johnny wants to let Hamilton fans know where things stand and that he has been working hard in preparation for his comeback," Johnny's agent Erik Burkhardt said in a statement.

Burkhardt says Johnny is hopeful they can work out a "fair deal" with the Canadian Football League team -- and by that he means a contract "on par with what Hamilton has paid their QB in recent years, despite not having much on-field success."

Johnny likes the execs in the Hamilton front office -- and seems excited to play for coach June Jones ... but Burkhardt says the clock is ticking.

"If we cannot reach a deal with Hamilton by this date [Jan. 31], we will turn our focus to several other professional options readily available to us."

Stay tuned ...

[h/t Ian Rapoport]