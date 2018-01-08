UGA Legend Knowshon Moreno My Pick for Georgia-Bama? What Do You Think?!

UGA Legend Knowshon Moreno Says Georgia's Gonna Smash Alabama

Legendary Georgia RB Knowshon Moreno says his old squad is gonna put a hurtin' on Alabama when they square off tonight ... and it ain't just cause he bleeds Red and Black.

We got Knowshon -- an 2-time all-SEC back for UGA -- out in ATL ... and asked him straight-up who the better team was, personal bias aside.

"Gotta go Dawgs, baby," Moreno told TMZ Sports. "They're gonna do it."

Knowshon also explained why the state of Georgia's gonna pop off if they go all the way -- and going off his gear, it looks like he's ready for it.