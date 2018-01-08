Saints' Sean Payton Lights Up Locker Room Dance Sesh ... After Beating Panthers

Sean Payton Lights Up Locker Room Dance Sesh After Saints Win

Breaking News

Here's Saints coach Sean Payton dancing like his life depended on it ... after his team's huge playoff win over the Panthers!

Saints star RB Alvin Kamara shot video of the team's locker room celebration ... where the coach decided to join the party -- and let loose to Yo Gotti's hit track, "Juice."

As for the dance itself -- it was pretty damn goofy -- but Kamara and the rest of the guys approved.

Ain’t the first time we’ve seen Payton bust a move -- remember that video we got of him bumpin' and gridin' with a hot blonde in the Bahamas??

#SWAG