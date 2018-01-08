The Weeknd Cuts Ties with H&M After Racist Ad

The Weeknd Drops H&M After Racist Ad

The Weeknd is making it VERY clear -- H&M's apology for a racist online ad has fallen on deaf ears -- and he'll never work with them again.

The clothing store came under heavy fire after an ad showed an African-American child wearing a hoodie with the inscription, "Coolest Monkey in the Jungle."

Abel -- who launched his own line with H&M last year -- posted a message about the tasteless ad, saying, "woke up this morning shocked and embarrassed by this photo. i'm deeply offended and will not be working with H&M anymore ..."