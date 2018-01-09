Vin Diesel Sued You Screwed Me Out of 'xXx' Money

Vin Diesel Sued by Producer for 'xXx: Return of Xander Cage'

Vin Diesel stiffed the producer of the latest chapter of his 'xXx' movies ... according to a new lawsuit filed against the movie star.

George Zakk says he was hired as an executive producer for "xXx: The Return of Xander Cage" ... which was released in January 2017. Zakk says he was supposed to get an on-screen credit for his work on the film, plus a salary of $200k.

However, he says when the movie was released he got no credit, nor was he paid a dime.

Zakk had sued Vin for this before the movie came out, but the judge sent him packing ... saying the lawsuit lacked necessary details.

Looks like Zakk is back. He's now suing for more than $2 million.