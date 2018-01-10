Jon Gruden Should Fire Marshawn Lynch ... Says Cris Carter

Jon Gruden's first order of business in Oakland should be to cut Marshawn Lynch and upgrade the running back position ... so says Cris Carter.

"Marshawn is not the Marshawn Lynch he was 3 or 4 years ago," Cris said on FS1's "First Things First."

Beast Mode is a huge fan favorite in Oakland -- in fact, Marshawn came out of retirement last year specifically to play for his hometown team.

But Carter says the lovefest is over ... and Gruden needs to give the man his "walking papers" if he REALLY wants to improve the Silver and Black.