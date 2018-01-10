Harvey Weinstein Video Shows Attack in Restaurant

Harvey Weinstein Video Shows Restaurant Attack

Harvey Weinstein was on the receiving end of 2 backhanded slaps to the face ... that's what the newly-obtained video shows.

TMZ broke the story ... Weinstein was dining Tuesday night at Elements restaurant in Scottsdale when a guy named Steve approached him and asked for a photo. Steve tells TMZ Weinstein was belligerent and said no, while a restaurant manager says Weinstein was "sweet" and politely declined.

Steve and Weinstein shook hands and sat down, but this video shows what happened when they were both leaving the restaurant around 9 PM. Although the restaurant manager says Steve's hands never landed on Weinstein's face, you clearly see and hear Steve make contact twice, as he calls Weinstein "a piece of s***."

Steve told us he'd had "quite a bit to drink," and instructed his friend to record video as he walked up to Weinstein.

As we reported, Weinstein declined to call police and left the restaurant.