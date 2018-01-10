Logan Paul Cut from YouTube Series

Logan Paul's on the outs with YouTube after posting a video of a suicide victim -- he's been cut from one of its original series ... and he's taking a major hit to the wallet.
YouTube announced Wednesday it was dropping Paul from the YouTube Red comedy, "Foursome."
The bigger shot though came from Google Preferred (the top 5% of most-viewed YouTube content) which says it will no longer aggregate Paul's multimillion-subscriber channels for advertisers. That basically means he's cut off from his main source of YouTube income.
Paul -- as he's no longer part of Google Preferred -- has clearly taken a hit since posting the video he shot in Japan's so-called Suicide Forest.
Despite the blow, Paul's father says his son will be returning to vlogging soon.
LOGAN WILL BE BACK! SUPER FANS!! BUS UPDATES! MISTAKES!! We all screw up. It’s a part of life. Do I agree with everything my boys do. NO! Do I agree with some of the things my friends do? NO! Do they disagree with some things I do? YES! Face it folks....... we all fuck up at one time or another. That’s life!! What we do with those mistakes, bad judgement or whatever term you give it , is what matters. I love my boys and I am sooo proud of them !! . #loganpaul #jakepaul #riseofthepauls #stophate #stopbullying #givehugs @jakepaul @loganpaul