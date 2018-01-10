Marlon Wayans Says H&M is Stupid for Not Hiring Black People

Marlon Wayans Message to H&M Hire Some Black Folks, Stupid!!!

Marlon Wayans thinks H&M was doomed to run into a buzz saw by releasing ads with no vetting from black people.

We got Marlon at LAX Tuesday and asked about the backlash over H&M's racist ad showing an African-American child wearing a "Coolest Monkey in the Jungle" hoodie. His simple message ... "We ain't having that sh*t no more."

The comedian's got an easy, pragmatic fix to avoid future fiascoes like this.

That is, if they can follow The Weeknd's lead ... and resist the urge to buy his gear.