Ex-RNC Chair Michael Steele Down to Help Oprah Run for Prez

EXCLUSIVE

Former RNC Chairman Michael Steele's so fed up with President Trump, it sounds like he's ready to switch parties -- or maybe he just loves Oprah Winfrey running for Prez that much.

Steele was on Capitol Hill Wednesday when we asked if he'd be willing to work for O should she take the plunge and run in 2020. Steele laughed off the question, and never said no. In fact, he made it crystal clear he's intrigued.

Assuming Oprah would run as a Democrat, it's interesting to see Steele embrace her as much as he does here. Then again ... he REALLY doesn't like 45.