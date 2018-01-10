Prince William Quick! Pass The Royal Scalpel!

Prince William Scrubs Up at London Hospital

No, you're not watching an episode of "Royal ER" starring Prince William ... dude actually scrubbed up and joined surgeons in the operating room of a cancer hospital in London.

The future King of England sat in on a robotic surgery at Royal Marsden Hospital in Chelsea. The hospital was one of the first in London to use the technology on cancerous tumors, and since Wills followed in his late mom footsteps as the president of the Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust, he got to see the bot firsthand Wednesday at work.

Warning, some of the pics of the surgery are graphic, but Wills handled it like a pro.