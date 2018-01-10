Ryan Shazier Visits Steelers Practice 'Working Hard to Get Back'

Ryan Shazier Visits Steelers Practice, 'Working Hard to Get Back'

Breaking News

Great sign for Ryan Shazier -- a little over a month after he suffered a serious spine injury, the Steelers star was finally able to attend team practice Wednesday ... and says he's pushing HARD to make a full recovery.

Shazier, who's still in a wheelchair, but has reportedly regained some feeling in his legs, shared a photo of himself at practice along with an inspirational update.

"It’s great to be back for practices and meetings. Just to be able to feel a part of it means the world. So I’m working harder than I ever have to get back," he wrote.

"I’ve been making strides over the past month and continue to make progress. Taking it day-by-day, but I’m far from done."

FYI, the Steelers meet the Jags in the playoffs on Sunday -- and you can bet Ryan's teammates are gonna be playing for him.