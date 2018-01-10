William Hung 'Idol' Without the Bad Auditions Isn't REAL Idol!!!

William Hung Says 'American Idol' Without Bad Auditions Is a Bad Idea

EXCLUSIVE

"American Idol" producers are making a HUGE mistake by cutting bad auditions from the new version of the show ... so says the king of bad auditions, William Hung!

We spoke to Hung shortly after news dropped of the new format ... to go with the all-new judges panel of Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie. While producers feel those ear-splitting, glass-cutting attempts at singing make the show seem fake ... William says it's AI's calling card.

In fact, he says 'Idol' lost one of the few things that makes it stand out from all the other singing talent shows -- and the proof will be in the ratings.

Hung. Still banging ... on TV producers.