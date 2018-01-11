Bella Thorne, Vile and Tone Deaf in Wake of Fatal Montecito Mudslides

Bella Thorne Vile and Tone Deaf In Wake of Montecito Mudslides

Bella Thorne may get the award for the most self-absorbed celebrity after going off that the mudslides inconvenienced her because the debris is blocking her from attending her boyfriend's concert.

Thorne tweeted, then deleted this:

Rob Lowe, who lives in the area, found out about Thorne's tweet and responded, "This attitude is why people hate celebrities/Hollywood. Bella, I'm sorry you were inconvenienced. We will try to move out our dead quicker."

But that wasn't the end of it. Thorne, who lives in L.A. where the news about the mudslides was nonstop, incredibly responded, "F*** just caught up on some news had no idea why the 101 was shut down...get home to your family safe."