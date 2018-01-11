Patty Hearst Movie Based on 'American Heiress' Book Cancelled by Fox

Patty Hearst Fox Axes Biopic Project After She Blasts It

Patty Hearst's scathing criticism of the upcoming film and TV projects about her life wasn't taken lightly ... Fox just pulled the plug on its film project.

20th Century Fox Film announced Thursday afternoon it's cancelling its planned biopic about Hearst based on the book "American Heiress" by Jeffrey Toobin after she blasted the project and the author for glorifying her rape and torture.

Patty told us she especially took issue with Toobin allegedly referring to his book as "the last word on the subject." She says, "It was offensive to me that a man would have the audacity to tell a woman that he would have the last word on her trauma."

Hearst also took issue with Toobin's book citing one of its main sources as one of Patty's captors, and calling her abduction a "rollicking adventure."

While Fox has cancelled the movie project, an upcoming docuseries on CNN is still set to air in February. As we reported ... Patty and her family are outraged by the network's plan.