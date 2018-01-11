Rumer Willis Wage Gap Battle Bigger Problem Than Wahlberg, Williams

Rumer Willis Says Wage Gap Battle Isn't Just On Mark Wahlberg

EXCLUSIVE

Rumer Willis isn't exactly giving Mark Wahlberg a pass in the wage gap battle, but she thinks everyone's missing the point by making this about his payday.

Rumer and a friend were shopping Rodeo in Bev Hills Wednesday when she weighed in on the issue that has Hollywood and America pissed off ... Mark getting $1.5 million, compared to Michelle Williams getting less than $1,000 for "All the Money in the World" reshoots.

It's worth noting ... Rumer's mom, Demi Moore, was one of the first women to earn an 8-figure paycheck for a single movie, so ya gotta think she's been schooled on wage disparity in Hollywood.

Her take? Back off Wahlberg ... attack the system!