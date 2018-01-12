Danielle Bregoli Lawsuit Sues DJ Suede You Owe Me for 'Cash Me Outside' Remix

Danielle Bregoli Sues DJ Suede for Using 'Cash Me Outside' Track

EXCLUSIVE

Danielle Bregoli's mom is going after DJ Suede in court for allegedly screwing Danielle on a deal ... all because Danielle turned him down to be her DJ.

Bhad Bhabie's mom just filed docs claiming Suede and his manager took advantage of her after she agreed to let him use her famous catchphrase, "Cash Me Outside," and her voice for one of his remixes.

According to the docs ... she was supposed to get half of the profits from the song as part of the deal. But she says Suede turned sour after she turned down his offer to be her tour DJ ... and claims he went on a warpath to defraud her after.

According to the suit ... the track's earned at least $250k in profits ... and she's suing Suede to get her cut. We've reached out to Suede, so far no word back.