James Franco Universities Where He Taught ... No Sexual Misconduct Complaints

James Franco, Universities Where He Taught Say No Sexual Misconduct Complaints

EXCLUSIVE

James Franco is facing 4 sexual misconduct complaints from some of his former acting students at Studio 4 and Playhouse West, so we decided to call around and see if anyone lodged complaints at the various schools where the actor taught, and it turns out there were none.

Franco taught classes at NYU in 2011 and 2012 ... an NYU administration source tells TMZ there were neither formal nor informal complaints against him.

We also checked with USC, where Franco taught various classes from 2013 and 2015 and a rep for the school tells us ... no complaints.

And we contacted UCLA, where Franco taught from 2012 to 2017. No one from the school would give us an official comment, but sources at the school who would have received such complaints tell us none were lodged.

The fact that no complaints were filed does not mean nothing ever happened. As we've reported, Franco has maintained he has done nothing wrong.