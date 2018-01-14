Dennis Rodman Busted for DUI

Dennis Rodman Arrested for DUI

EXCLUSIVE

Dennis Rodman has been arrested for DUI ... TMZ has learned.

Rodman was driving in Newport Beach Saturday at around 11 PM when cops pulled him over for a traffic violation. Cops administered a field sobriety test, which he flunked. He was handcuffed, put in a patrol car and taken to the police station.

We're told Rodman was cooperative and submitted to a breathalyzer test, and he blew over the .08 legal limit.

Rodman remained in jail for 7 hours, and when police determined he was sober enough to care for himself he was released.

Rodman was busted for DUI back in 1999.