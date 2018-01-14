Jill Zarin's Husband Bobby Dead at 71 After Cancer Battle

Bobby Zarin the husband of Jill Zarin had died after a long battle with cancer.

The "Real Housewives of New York" star posted a statement, saying the family was devastated. Bobby died Saturday surrounded by his family.

Bobby battled cancer for years. He was diagnosed with thyroid cancer in 2009 and underwent radiation treatment as well has having his thyroid removed.

In 2016 Bobby was diagnosed with a brain tumor. The pic (below) is the last one taken of the 2 of them out at Andy Cohen's show last June when she was a guest.

There will be a service Monday.

Bobby was 71. RIP.