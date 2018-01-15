Cranberries Singer Dolores O'Riordan Dead at 46

Dolores O'Riordan Cranberries Singer Dead at 46

The Cranberries lead singer, Dolores O'Riordan, died Monday in London.

Dolores was reportedly in London for a recording session. A rep for the band would only say she died "suddenly." The rep offered no further details.

The Irish band struck it big in the '90s ... when Dolores took over for their previous lead singer. Their songs "Zombie" and "Linger" were huge international hits.

Dolores released 2 solo albums while the Cranberries were on hiatus. They got back together in 2009, and had planned a tour last year, but ended up canceling when Dolores had back pain.

She split from her husband of 20 years in 2014, and had 3 children. Dolores was 46.

