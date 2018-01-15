Sean Kingston Back to Jet Skiing in Miami, After Nearly Fatal Accident

Sean Kingston Jet Skiing Again After Near-Fatal Accident

Sean Kingston is back at the scene of the jet skiing accident that nearly took his life, and yes ... he's jet skiing again.

Sean was cruising around waterways off Miami Sunday with a few other friends ... all on their own personal watercrafts. He was recording video as he zipped around, which makes you wonder how much he's learned about safety.

You'll recall ... Sean slammed his personal watercraft into a bridge off Miami Beach in 2011. He was critically injured in the accident, and cited for "careless operation."

Sean and his "jet ski mob" tried to get DJ Khaled to come out and play, but no dice. Maybe he's heard about Sean's track record.