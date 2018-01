Floyd Mayweather Channels Inner Putin For Topless Horse Ride

Privyet.

Welcome to "Grown Men on Horses Without Shirts" ... starring Floyd Mayweather.

Remind you of anyone? Us too ...

The boxing superstar saddled up for a topless ride on the beach (unclear which beach) -- while rockin' a pair of denim jorts and pink socks.

It's definitely a fashion statement -- just not sure what he's trying to say.

One thing we do know ... Putin's gonna LOVE it!