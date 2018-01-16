Kanye West All Smiles After Birth of Baby Girl

Kanye West Seen For First Time Since Birth of Daughter

Kanye West isn't wasting any time getting back to work ... heading into the office just a day after welcoming his new baby girl.

West was spotted outside his Calabasas studio Tuesday -- and while he stayed quiet -- he still cracked a big smile when photogs congratulated him on the birth.

TMZ broke the story ... Kim and Kanye were in the hospital room when their surrogate gave birth to a 7 lbs 6 oz girl at Cedars-Sinai early Monday morning. Kim was the first to have skin-to-skin contact with the baby, and Kanye held her shortly after.

Still no word on a name.