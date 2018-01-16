Kanye West Seen For First Time Since Birth of Daughter

Kanye West isn't wasting any time getting back to work ... heading into the office just a day after welcoming his new baby girl.
West was spotted outside his Calabasas studio Tuesday -- and while he stayed quiet -- he still cracked a big smile when photogs congratulated him on the birth.
TMZ broke the story ... Kim and Kanye were in the hospital room when their surrogate gave birth to a 7 lbs 6 oz girl at Cedars-Sinai early Monday morning. Kim was the first to have skin-to-skin contact with the baby, and Kanye held her shortly after.
Still no word on a name.