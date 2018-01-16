President Donald Trump Chivalry is Dead as a Doornail

President Trump Hogs Umbrella, Melania and Barron Fend for Themselves

President Trump's apparently more worried about his hair than his image ... fully covering his noggin with an umbrella while his fam braves the elements.

45 boarded Air Force One Monday in West Palm Beach, Florida ... and trailing behind in the rain and heavy wind was 11-year-old son Barron, and First Lady Melania Trump. The Prez spent the weekend at Mar-a-Lago ... probably not taking etiquette lessons.

Awful but also not surprising ... considering Trump's notorious for doing this under the biggest spotlight. Remember when Trump left Melania for their meeting with 44 and Michelle?

Bad look, hombre.