Ben Roethlisberger Trolled by Jacksonville Bakery, Sent Turnover Pastries

A Jacksonville bakery is rubbing salt in the wound after the Steelers' playoff loss to the Jaguars -- sending Ben Roethlisberger a care package of fresh-baked turnover pastries!!

Ouch.

"We appreciated the turnovers you gave us over our season so in return we wanted you to get a TASTE of 7 turnovers," Cinotti's Bakery wrote to Roethlisberger.

"So here are our very best apple, blueberry and cherry turnovers!"

To be fair ... Big Ben actually played pretty well against the Jags -- throwing for 5 TDs and almost 500 yards -- but he did turn the ball over twice, and 7 times total when you include their regular-season game.

Silver lining -- the joint's got 4 stars on Yelp. Maybe Ben actually enjoys 'em??