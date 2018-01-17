'OITNB' Star Lea DeLaria Says Casey Affleck Should Not Present at the Oscars

'OITNB' Star Lea DeLaria F*** Casey Affleck 'I Care About the Woman That He Raped ... Allegedly'

Casey Affleck is a dirty scumbag who should be banned from attending the Academy Awards because he's a predator ... so says "Orange Is the New Black" star Lea DeLaria.

We got Lea at LAX Tuesday and asked her if Casey -- who last year won an Oscar for Best Actor in "Manchester by the Sea" -- should be a presenter this year given his sexual misconduct history and the #MeToo movement in full effect.

Casey, of course, was sued by 2 women in 2010 for sexual harassment and the cases were settled out of court for an undisclosed amount. And with that in mind ... Lea says Casey shouldn't show his face. It's crystal clear she's sick to her stomach wondering about men like Casey.