WWE's Eva Marie 'I'm an Alcoholic' ... Went to Jail for DUIs

WWE's Eva Marie: 'I'm an Alcoholic,' Went to Jail for DUIs

Breaking News

Former WWE superstar Eva Marie says she is, and always will be, an alcoholic ... and her disease almost cost her everything before she was able to come to terms with it.

"I will be an alcoholic for the rest of my life ... and admitting that truth saved my life," Eva wrote in an essay for InStyle.

Eva says she's been sober 5 years, but hit "rock bottom" prior to coming to WWE -- serving 3 months behind bars for multiple DUIs, and struggling in her personal and professional life.

Thankfully, the "Total Divas" star was able to enter into a 12-step program to get clean ... and says she still attends AA meetings every week to avoid falling off the wagon.

Eva's killing it as a fashion designer and fitness model these days ... but says she's still in a constant battle with alcoholism -- "This fairytale life is always one drink away from shattering."