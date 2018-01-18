Blac Chyna House Manager in a Coma Rob & Tyga Help With Medical Expenses

Blac Chyna's House Manager in a Coma, Rob & Tyga Help With Medical Expenses

EXCLUSIVE

Blac Chyna's house manager is in a coma and it's got Chyna's exes, Tyga and Rob Kardashian﻿, opening their wallets to help pay for medical expenses.

Patty, who also helped run Chyna's clothing line, suffered a stroke in July but continued to work -- despite doctor's orders -- to support her 3 kids. She went into a coma in December due to bleeding on the brain.

What's worse ... Patty was pregnant and doctors had to terminate the baby.

Patty's family set up a GoFundMe page and Tyga was one of the first to donate -- $5k under his real name, Michael Stevenson. Rob also donated $10k and, as of Thursday morning, $18k of the $50k goal had been raised in just a few hours.