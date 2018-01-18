Brooke Hogan Says Hulk Would Be Unifying Senator

EXCLUSIVE
Brooke Hogan's not exactly jumping for joy at the prospect of her dad running for Senator -- but only because she thinks his heart's really in the squared circle ... of wrestling, not politics.
We got Hulk Hogan's daughter Thursday outside the Sally Hershberger salon in L.A. -- and much like her father, she's confident he'd be a winner if he chooses to run for U.S. Senate.
She says he'd be great at bringing people together, and firmly believes everything he's gone through the past few years would prepare him for Washington.
Like Roger Stone, Brooke agrees candidate Hogan could overcome past scandals. However, like millions of fans, she'd prefer to see Hulk in a wrestling ring.