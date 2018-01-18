Jermaine O'Neal Says Locker Room Fights Were Real When He Played in NBA

Jermaine O'Neal When I Played in NBA ... Locker Room Fights Were Real

It ain't too often you see off-court action like Rockets vs. Clippers ... but ﻿Jermaine O'Neal says when he balled, some players would make it a point to meet in the locker room.

"We've had a couple guys in the past that will make it known that if you camera talkers then we'll see you in the back," O'Neal told TMZ Sports. "Things a little bit different now."

Jermaine -- who was in the infamous "Malice at the Palace" brawl -- says players still gotta be careful what they say, and more importantly, WHO they say it to ... but clearly thinks his era was tougher.

No disagreements here.

Bonus: We also got Tracy McGrady to weigh in on Rockets-Clippers, and he told us why he's A-Ok with (most of) what went down.