Kim Kardashian's NOT Dropping Baby Name Hints with Louis Vuitton Posts

The name of Kim and Kanye's third child remains a mystery but, despite juicy Internet speculation, it has NOTHING to do with Louis Vuitton.

We're told Kim's Instagram post of the iconic Louis Vuitton print Wednesday that whipped fans into a frenzy was meant to honor Kim Jones, not drop a baby name hint.

We're told Jones -- LV's menswear designer since 2011 -- showed his latest collection on the runway Wednesday night, so Kim K's post was simply a shout-out. Jones also once designed a shoe with Kanye.

Adding fuel to this Louis Vuitton baby name theory is the fact Kim also shared a shot of her trash bins plastered with the LV logo a few days before their baby girl was born, but again ... we're told it's just a coincidence.

As for any true leads on the baby name ... Kanye's no help either.