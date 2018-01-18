Larry Nassar Begs Judge to Stop Witness Statements ... 'Mental Health' Concerns

Scumbag convicted sexual predator Larry Nassar wrote a letter to the court begging to end the witness statements ... saying the terrible stories of sexual assault are damaging his mental health.

Don't worry ... the judge shot his pathetic ass down.

The former Team USA gymnastics doctor was convicted on 7 felony sexual assault charges -- and his victims were invited to share impact stories to the court before the sentencing phase.

So far, 50 women shared their stories about how Nassar molested them while telling the women he was performing routine medical exams.

Some women have told Nassar he broke them emotionally. Some women shared how they considered killing themselves. There are still 51 more women scheduled to speak.

But Nassar wants out ... and wrote a letter to the court begging officials to make it stop -- calling the whole thing a "media circus" that was "detrimental to his mental health."

Judge Rosemarie Aquilina fired back in open court -- telling Nassar, "This isn’t worth the paper it’s written on, there’s no truth in there, it’s delusional" -- noting he agreed to hear the witness statements as part of his plea deal.

"I didn't orchestrate this, you did," she told Nassar.

"Spending four or five days listening to them is significantly minor considering the hours of pleasure you’ve had at their expense and ruining their lives."

The 51 women will proceed with their statements as planned.