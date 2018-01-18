Liam Payne Turns On Rita Ora, Radio DJs With 'Fifty Shades of Grey' Reading

Liam Payne Turns On Rita Ora, Radio DJs ... With 'Fifty Shades of Grey'

Liam Payne's voice doesn't just turn on Rita Ora ... he left at least 3 dudes speechless with his seductive reading of "Fifty Shades of Grey﻿."

Liam and Rita were guests Wednesday on London's KISS radio. The two recorded a single together called "For You" for the new 'Fifty Shades' flick, so the radio DJ's asked him to read an excerpt from the book.

Liam didn't just do it, he slayed to the point where if the solo thing doesn't pan out, there's no doubt the 1Der's got a career reading books on tape.