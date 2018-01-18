Roger Stone I'm Pushing Hulk Hogan for Senate 'Cause Fame Trumps All!!!

Roger Stone Says Hulk Hogan Can Win Senate Seat Because He's Famous

EXCLUSIVE

Roger Stone has one good reason for floating the idea of Hulk Hogan running for a U.S. Senate seat -- and that reason's sitting in the Oval Office right now.

We got President Trump's former adviser Thursday in NYC and got his reaction to Hulk telling us he's not interested, for now, in a political career -- and he's urging the former wrestler to reconsider.

Roger points out there are plenty of role models to prove there's a place for the Hulkster in D.C. -- Ronald Reagan, Donald Trump and Jesse Ventura.

As for past scandals ... Stone said, history proves Hulk can overcome it.