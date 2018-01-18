UFC's Uriah Hall Says He Suffered 'Slight Heart Attack, Mini-Seizure'

UFC's Uriah Hall I Had a 'Slight Heart Attack' ... 'Mini-Seizure'

UFC fighter Uriah Hall says he suffered a "slight heart attack" and "mini-seizure" the day before UFC Fight Night: St Louis ... and doctors told him he's lucky to be alive.

"The doctor even said that even if I had made weight I probably would have died the next day because my body just wasn’t having it," Uriah said in an Instagram Live video.

Hall also refuted Dana White's claim that he was partying in L.A. leading up to his fight with Vitor Belfort ... insisting he was taking his training very seriously, and his health scares were due to "an injury that I ignored" that made cutting weight extremely difficult.

The day before the event, it was reported that the former 'TUF' finalist fainted while he was on his way to the scale ... and transported to a local hospital.

Paige VanZant witnessed the incident and called it the "scariest thing I have ever seen."