WWE's Alexa Bliss Hey Ronda Rousey ... BRING IT!

1/19/2018 12:30 AM PST

WWE's Alexa Bliss to Ronda Rousey: Bring It!

WWE Raw women's champ Alexa Bliss ain't sweatin' Ronda Rousey -- in fact, she's got a message for  the UFC legend ... "I'm not worried."

TMZ Sports broke the story ... Ronda recently had dinner with Triple H and it seems like a deal to bring her to the WWE is imminent. 

So, when we saw Bliss at LAX, we had to ask if she was scared Ronda would be coming for her belt

"Please, I'm a fighting champion," Bliss said ... "I'm not worried about anybody taking my belt."

As for the rumors Rousey could make her debut in the first ever women's Royal Rumble match -- Alexa addresses those, too. 

