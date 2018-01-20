Kanye West Private Screening For His Film with Dame Dash

Kanye West Throws Private Screening for Damon Dash's Movie 'Honor Up'

Kanye West threw a party in honor of Damon Dash's new movie -- in which Kanye's an executive producer -- and a bunch of celebs were there ... but definitely not Jay-Z.

Ye held a private screening for "Honor Up" Friday night in Calabasas and surprised all the guests with some movie merchandise too. We're told Dame was on hand along with Pusha T, Claudia Jordan, Daniel Dneiko, A-Trak, Terrence J and of course, Kim Kardashian.

As you know ... Kanye and Jay haven't spoken in a long time, and Dame and Jay-Z were once biz partners but had a major falling out -- but it looks like it's all good between Kanye and Dash.

"Honor Up" gets released next month.