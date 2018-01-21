Anderson Silva 'I Never Used Steroids' ... Coming Back Soon!

Anderson Silva says he is absolutely NOT a drug cheat -- and is confident his name will be cleared by USADA (the UFC's drug-testing agency) ... possibly as soon as next month!

"No, nothing, never in my life ... I never used steroids in my life," Anderson told TMZ Sports out in Bev Hills earlier this week.

The MMA legend failed the 2nd drug test of his career back in November ... but Silva says his lawyers and doctors are working OT to prove he didn't knowingly juice.

Anderson told us they're taking a different approach with his appeal than back in 2015, when he got slapped with a 1-year suspension -- and he's pumped to step back inside the Octagon ASAP!

Fingers crossed ...