Chamique Holdsclaw The Baddest Chick I Ever Played Against Was ...

1/21/2018 12:05 AM PST

Chamique Holdsclaw: The Baddest Chick I Ever Played Against Was ...

EXCLUSIVE

With all the fights in the NBA lately, we had to ask WNBA legend Chamique Holdsclaw if there was ever a female baller she just didn't mess with in the women's league.  

And she definitely produced a name. 

First off, Chamique was no cupcake ... 6'2", 172 lbs and was a 2-time rebounding champion during her legendary career. Bottom line -- she was a beast. 

But Holdsclaw tells TMZ Sports ... the baddest chick she ever played against was Yolanda Griffith -- 7-time All-Star, WNBA champ and the '05 Finals MVP. 

And according to Chamique, she'd rough you up hard if you got in her way. 

#Respect 

