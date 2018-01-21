Tony Rock Blasts Mo'Nique's Netflix Boycott, Questions Her Relevance

Tony Rock Hold Up, Mo'Nique ... What Have You Done Lately?!

Tony Rock's calling out Mo'Nique for exercising extremely poor business etiquette in her beef with Netflix.

We got Tony at LAX, and asked what he thinks about Mo accusing Netflix of discrimination. Remember, she feels insulted by a $500k offer from the streaming service -- especially because Tony's older bro, Chris Rock, got $22 million.

Tony's not buying what she's selling ... and points out she's been off the stand-up scene too long to be comparing herself to Chris or Dave Chappelle. He also says she's got no biz calling out other people's salaries.

In his words ... "You get your weight up, you get your check to say what you want your check to say."